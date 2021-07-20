DIGISTREET pens the brand communication & marketing roadmap for Farmer Fresh

“Like always, we put in a lot of efforts through our very own frame work that’s RLC Research-Logic-Connect to find out what’s missing in the brand to create the boost from a trade and real user point of view. This (RLC) clubbed with the razor sharp vision of Mr. Smarth himself, we were able to co-create this,” states Darpan Sharma, CEO & Strategist, DigiStreet. He further adds, “We are blessed to have Alpha Milk in our roaster. Although it is just the start with Farmer Fresh, we hope to travel a long way and contribute consistently to keep it Fresh with healthy strategy in place in these dynamic times.”