DigiStreet redesigns the web experience of Halonix

Digistreet has developed a dynamic, state-of the art website for Halonix that is in line with spirit of innovation that Halonix is known for.
Halonix, a leading brand in the fast moving electrical goods category, has built a strong reputation of being an innovation leader as it has introduced some category redefining innovations such as Inverter bulb, Turbo (fast charge) Inverter Bulb, Speaker Bulb – A speaker that lights up like a bulb, DJ Speaker Bulb – Speaker + Millios of colour bulb, Plug & Play Fire Alarm, All-rounder Bulb - Multiple wattages in one bulb, Radar – Motion sensor bulb, Range of inverter fans, India’s first retractable blade chandelier fan, Cuboid – The low ceiling LED light fan amongst many others.
The new website highlights these innovations in an interesting and dynamic manner ensuring that the product propositions come out strongly and in a compelling manner. The UI/UX is intuitive and easy to use.
“With the new website our main intention was to give the audience a great user experience and to ensure that the website delivers on the credo of Halonix - ‘Innovation in everything we do” states Kavish Arora, COO & Digital Head at DigiStreet Media. “We are delighted by the fact that we have been able to deliver to the expectations of the leadership team at Halonix and as a result they has entrusted us with more work on digital content curation.” Darpan Sharma, CEO at DigiStreet Media further adds.
“We are happy that we are on the cutting edge with our new website and have synergised our entire web experience – Social media handles, Amazon store etc with the website.” stated Amar Wadhwa – Marketing Consultant at Halonix.
DigiStreet media is an independent Marcom company that’s leading the Creative Communication and Digital Marketing space in India and outside with their offbeat ways mixed with an innovative thought process that delivers the client’s very objective every time. The list includes Berger Paints, Alpha Milk, Omaxe, Jakson Power, Apeejay Education, Okaya, Microtek, and HP to mention a few.
