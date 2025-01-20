Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 recognise excellence in consumer tech and innovation

Times Network, a broadcast and digital network, hosted the Digit Zero1 Awards 2024, in New Delhi. The event celebrated advancements in tech and innovation, with industry leaders honouring 71 winners across 3 categories: the Digit Zero1 Award, Digit Best Buy Award, and Digit Popular Choice Award. With over two decades of expertise and leadership in consumer technology, the Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 is recognised as the Industry’s only performance-based awards, dedicated to recognising and celebrating excellence in technology and innovation.



Driving the essence of these awards was a rigorous and scientific testing process conducted at Digit’s in-house testing labs. Each device was evaluated through 100+ tests conducted across key performance parameters in each category. Winners in each category were determined based on a comprehensive performance analysis of their total scores, ensuring only the very best products were honoured. In 2024 alone, Digit’s team of experts tested over 1,000 products, setting a benchmark for thoroughness and reliability in the evaluation process, rewarding the best in each category.



Beyond celebrating technological achievements, the awards served as a platform to spark meaningful conversations about the future of consumer technology. The event featured two thought-provoking panel discussions that brought together industry leaders and visionaries. The panels, titled ‘Predicting the Future of Consumer Tech in India - AI, 5G, AIoT, and More,’ and ‘Rise of India in Tech: Home-grown Brands and Their Success Story,’ delved into transformative trends shaping the tech landscape, integration of artificial intelligence, the expansion of 5G, evolution of AIoT, and the remarkable contributions of Indian brands in driving innovation and establishing India as a global technology powerhouse.



Delivering the special address, Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said, “India, after many years of hibernation and being almost absent from the global electronics value chains and innovation discourse, has in the last 4-5 years made a very significant presence. A decade ago, electronics manufacturing in India was dominated by domestic brands getting products designed outside and manufactured in China. In the last 3-4 years, we are seeing not just global and Indian brands being manufactured here, but also being designed to be manufactured here. This transformation across the value chain—design, manufacturing, and testing—has been enabled by the Government of India's pivot from an import substitution framework to an export-led electronics manufacturing and design framework. The three important trends to lookout for are, digitisation, as products are becoming smarter, connected, and with AI, even smarter connected products. The second trend is India’s growing footprint in the global value chains post-COVID. The third trend is the emergence of highly intelligent digital products powered by AI and edge AI. Advancements in local AI and groundbreaking chip architectures from companies like NVIDIA are driving a once-in-a-lifetime shift, replacing legacy architectures in automotive, industrial, and consumer tech with new, transformative platforms that redefine electronics innovation.”



Speaking at the event, Rohit Chadda, COO and President - Digital, Times Network announced, “Digit provides the most authoritative product reviews and ratings in India, helping readers and consumers make the most informed decisions about their tech purchases. In 2024, Digit facilitated over Rs.200 Crore worth of online purchases through its platforms which displays the trust consumers have in our product reviews and testing methodology. Digit will take its commitment to authentic and objective product reviews a step further with the launch of a new State-of-the-Art Testing Lab in New Delhi. Equipped with the latest technology, the lab shall extend Digit’s device testing capabilities to new product categories like home appliances using a rigorous testing methodology, delivering precise and comprehensive evaluations.”

Elevating the tech event to new heights, the Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 featured an exclusive SKOAR gaming arena, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the world of esports. The gaming brand of Digit, SKOAR successfully hosted the SKOAR! College Championship 2024 which saw participation from over 100 colleges.

The next phase will scale this initiative to an ambitious 1,000 colleges, making SCGC the largest platform for college-level e-sports in the country. The event celebrated India’s tech visionaries and highlighted the advancements shaping the country’s technological future, setting the stage for continued innovation and growth.

