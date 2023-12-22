Digital cheer for urban millennials: Honor Smartphone and TagTalk Media's two-week holiday fiesta for Honor 90 5G

Sharda Mandal, chief marketing officer (CMO), HTech India, opined, “Our collaboration with TagTalk Media Ventures is a testament to our commitment to engage with the urban Indians, boasting an impressive estimated daily reach of 3-4 lac individuals. HTech's core values prioritize consumer-centric innovation, and our strategic approach involves harnessing the power of programmatic planning across premium networks. This strategy will not only enhance the effectiveness of our campaign but also position us to captivate the attention of the digitally savvy audience at the right time and place.

Gautam Bhirani, founder & CEO , TagTalk said, “Excited about our collaboration for the Honor 90 launch campaign. As a smartphone-driven Digital Out of Home network, Tagtalk connects with millions of Millennials and Gen-Z, fostering engagement through our collaborative social media ecosystem. Leveraging the Christmas and New Year celebrations, we optimized the campaign for maximum output with zero media spillover by delivering a high Share of Voice (SOV) and strategic day-time targeting in popular, high-traffic locations connecting with the heads down generation."