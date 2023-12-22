Digital cheer for urban millennials: Honor Smartphone and TagTalk Media's two-week holiday fiesta for Honor 90 5G

Campaign has rolled out in major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune on 200+ displays.
Honor Smartphone is excited to announce the commencement of a comprehensive two-week-long national campaign in partnership with TagTalk for its latest flagship model, the Honor 90. Timed strategically during the holiday season, aligning with the merriment of Christmas and New Year, this two-week spectacle aims to resonate with the season's spirit.
The campaign is set to roll out in major metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune on 200+ live displays, reaching young millennials. The potential of technology and compelling content, the programmatic campaign has been strategically deployed across premier pubs and restaurants with the real-time business DOOH network to create an immersive experience for the digitally engaged audience. The initiative will take center stage on the screen at PVR Priya in Delhi, guaranteeing optimal visibility and audience engagement.
Sharda Mandal, chief marketing officer (CMO), HTech India, opined, “Our collaboration with TagTalk Media Ventures is a testament to our commitment to engage with the urban Indians, boasting an impressive estimated daily reach of 3-4 lac individuals. HTech's core values prioritize consumer-centric innovation, and our strategic approach involves harnessing the power of programmatic planning across premium networks. This strategy will not only enhance the effectiveness of our campaign but also position us to captivate the attention of the digitally savvy audience at the right time and place.
Gautam Bhirani, founder & CEO , TagTalk said, “Excited about our collaboration for the Honor 90 launch campaign. As a smartphone-driven Digital Out of Home network, Tagtalk connects with millions of Millennials and Gen-Z, fostering engagement through our collaborative social media ecosystem. Leveraging the Christmas and New Year celebrations, we optimized the campaign for maximum output with zero media spillover by delivering a high Share of Voice (SOV) and strategic day-time targeting in popular, high-traffic locations connecting with the heads down generation."
In the upcoming campaigns, Honor smartphone plans to leverage GenAI in DOOH for more engaging content to connect with the audience seamlessly.
(We got this information in a press release.)