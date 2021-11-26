Digital-first is the new marketing mantra in the post-pandemic world

By Chirag Dagli, Founder, Communication Crafts
The Covid-19 pandemic is in its last legs, especially in India and the market sentiment is rising with every vaccine dose administered. Along with all the life lessons that the pandemic taught us, it also taught businesses to bring in a new outlook on how they approach their marketing strategy. You guessed it right- It’s Digital-first!
Even as an agency with 360 degree marketing capabilities, at Communication Crafts, we have always been emphasising on the role digital marketing can play for brands; new or established; small, mid or large. In fact, we were the ones who introduced digital marketing as a service for brands in Gujarat. Since the lockdown and the sudden realization of doing the best in order to survive as a business across industries, advertising agencies have witnessed a never seen before rise in the clients asking for digital marketing services. Moreover, even the most traditional and well-set businesses that have tasted immense success without being digital earlier are now demanding to explore the possibilities in the digital marketing realm. Communication Crafts has welcomed them with open arms!
To be honest, this was expected sooner than later. However, the pandemic and the necessary yet tough decisions by the governments have accelerated this transformation. It is safe to say that the digital marketing demand has jumped to a number that the industry was expecting in the coming 4 years in just one year of the pandemic-stricken period. The learning and acceptance among businesses have been very fast and while the pandemic will go away, the learnings will stay.
The last year and a half has been fast-paced for agencies like us, both in terms of transforming our offerings and educating our clients on the basics of the digital marketing services. It has been a welcome change, with the clients paying more attention on how dynamic the digital space is and asking questions to not only understand the space but to make the most of it. This has kept our teams on their toes, making sure we push ourselves further to increase our knowledge of new industries, products and technologies. It is time the agency professionals also brace themselves to be ready for anything and everything. It is upon our breed of people to deliver and realize the potential of this vast and continuously growing marketing space.
New brand and product launches, digital video ads, influencer collaborations, live sessions, celebrity tie-ups, podcasts and what not! At Communication Crafts, our hands have been full and our teams have had the time of their lives; strategizing, planning, coordinating, executing, and excelling. In fact, our digital marketing team size has grown to almost twice since our existing as well as new clients have started asking for digital-first strategy. Online marketing, too, has picked up pace, perfectly complementing social media marketing efforts. But that’s a discussion for another day.
