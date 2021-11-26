Digital-first is the new marketing mantra in the post-pandemic world

The last year and a half has been fast-paced for agencies like us, both in terms of transforming our offerings and educating our clients on the basics of the digital marketing services. It has been a welcome change, with the clients paying more attention on how dynamic the digital space is and asking questions to not only understand the space but to make the most of it. This has kept our teams on their toes, making sure we push ourselves further to increase our knowledge of new industries, products and technologies. It is time the agency professionals also brace themselves to be ready for anything and everything. It is upon our breed of people to deliver and realize the potential of this vast and continuously growing marketing space.