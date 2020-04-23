Digital media effectively helping manage brand communication amidst COVID-19 pandemic: Germin8 Report

The report on ‘Brand activities during COVID-19 outbreak’ highlights how brands all over the world have consciously stepped away from their traditional marketing and advertising efforts and now is focusing on digital mediums and there has been a significant rise in the use of video-conferencing apps and content streaming apps. Whereas social media platforms like Facebook and Snapchat took serious steps to curb and content sharing platforms (eBooks, audiobooks, music, podcast) have allowed free access to their content to help people cope with social distancing. The finding also states how most reputable organizations have shared informational content on hygiene, social distancing, addressing misinformation, and also using the platform for reaching out to the consumers during the times of pandemic and how brands globally in India have been using their social media handles to make people aware.