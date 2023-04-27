Digital Ratings - Atiq Ahmed Shoot out

The hell froze over!!

Such were the events that unfolded before our screens on 15th April i.e., Saturday at 10.30 pm during week-16. We witnessed a grizzly shootout, a live execution, and a post murder surrender – all within a span of first 24 hours! It had all the ingredients required to create a captivating stream of audience that can come as rare as hen’s teeth. Media frenzy was the most expected outcome, and TV News swiftly turned its attention to churning as many segments as possible from these sensational tidings.