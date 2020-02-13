Digital Vidya acquires Delhi School of Internet Marketing (DSIM)

DSIM was founded by Kunal Choudhary in 2011. About the acquisition, Kunal quoted, “Apurva Panwar, the co-founder, and I leave DSIM with a lot of pride in having shaped careers & businesses of over 25,000 professionals and entrepreneurs. At DSIM we got the opportunity to work with really talented and amazing people. With Digital Vidya management we believe that DSIM is in the right hands & they will continue to impart impeccable digital marketing skills. We wish the new management every bit of success and good luck.”