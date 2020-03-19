DigitalKites - Democratic and collaborative digital advertising is here now

“For instance, brands are not able to leverage their own first party CRM data outside of the walled gardens of Google and Facebook at scale. While a lot of technology solutions exist, they do not work in India due to the lack of an open identity resolution. On the other hand, publishers understand that in order to stay relevant in the new media plans, it is extremely important to advance their relationships with brands and agencies beyond just inventory and thus offer audience targeting. However very few publishers are able to explore this huge opportunity due to lack of a comprehensive and affordable solution that allows them to offer audiences at scale to brands across all channels.