Digitalkites signs up Saurabh Singh as the Data Protection Officer

Dinesh Ganti, CEO at DigitalKites, said that he is more than just glad to have Mr Singh onboard. He also added that “Saurabh brings an exciting combination of technical and legal knowledge w.r.t data protection and privacy to the table. As an organization, we are committed to Privacy by Design, and we want to play an active role in spreading awareness around Security & Privacy in the ecosystem as well. Saurabh’s expertise will ensure that we are continuously evolving and contributing in this area.”