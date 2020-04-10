Dineout launches Project Thali to donate rations, cooked food and seek volunteers for the needy

Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder & CEO - Dineout said, “The COVID-19 crisis has had a disastrous effect on the sustenance of our most vulnerable communities including homeless people, daily wagers & migrant workers. Senior citizens with limited resources in this lockdown too have been impacted. This share of our population is most exposed to hunger, malnutrition, exodus, destitution and other problems which may potentially be more widespread than the disease itself. In times of such dire crisis, we have launched Project Thali’ to ensure food reaches those who need it the most in an effort to have a real and lasting impact on eliminating hunger at local & national levels. We’ve had some initial success in the past two weeks by serving food to 100,000+ people in collaboration with over 1300 volunteers, and invite one and all to be a part of our mission to ensure no one sleeps hungry.”