Dineout’s Eid video calls for compassion, love and unity during ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

While billions across the world have been self-isolating and maintaining physical and social distancing, the collective human spirit of resilience and compassion has shone through in more ways than one, with people discovering new ways to bridge gaps between each other with acts of kindness, reaching out to those around them via technology and contributing towards the relief of their pandemic-stricken counterparts. To acknowledge & celebrate this spirit of human resilience, Dineout’s Gourmet Passport has brought together leaders from across the Indian hospitality industry including BBC GoodFood India CEO & Editor-In-Chief Shafquat Ali, Restauranter & Historian Osama Jalali, Bohri Kitchen Founder & CEO Munaf kapadia, Chef & Author Shazia Khan and many other well-wishers from around the world to share their collective call for compassion, love and togetherness in a video on the occasion of this Eid.