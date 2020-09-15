Discovery explores forgotten places in the new series ‘Lost Essence of India’

"India boasts of an immensely rich culture and architecture, and we only know about the popular & promoted aspects of it. There are a million more places, stories & experiences that are yet to be discovered. And that's what we set out to do with ‘Lost Essence of India.'” said Meiyang Chang, host of the show, “I have been to Goa and Kashmir before, and yet, I was unaware of the existence of these experiences. It was a breath-taking, mindset-changing journey through lesser taken paths to discover the lost essence of some magnificent places in India. I pray you love this journey and get to experience it someday while being a responsible tourist. Respect nature & nature will love you back. Also, I can't wait to see where we head to next"