Discovery India and BYJU’S are back with Season 4 of India’s biggest school quiz ‘Discovery School Super League’

Following the phenomenal success of Discovery School Super League with 2.35 million participants across 23,000+ schools in season three, Discovery India and BYJU’S - The learning app, announced its fourth season today. With its latest campaign thought, ‘Aao Milkar le khushi ki Udaan’, the quiz focusses on helping each student make progress that is filled with happiness, contentment, and confidence. DSSL S 4 engages not just students but also their parents, teachers, and principals through interactive new formats. It aims at making learning fun by uniting and inspiring kids to work together whilst keeping up their competitive spirit. Targeting over 3 million participants across the country from class 3-10, students from 30,000 schools across 30 states will participate virtually in the quiz free of cost from their respective homes through the mobile application and the top team from each state will qualify for the TV round.