Discovery India turns 25; launches a new campaign with actor Rahul Bose

Throughout its 25-year history in India, Discovery Channel has held strong to its commitment to tell its viewers the most amazing stories, introduce them to some of the most fascinating people and creatures on the planet, and transport them to most breathtaking locations in the world. On August 15, 2020, Discovery will commemorate its 25th anniversary in India by hosting celebrations on air, online and in the heart of communities around the country. To mark the milestone, Discovery has launched a new campaign #KeepExploring with noted actor Rahul Bose doing the voice-over. The network is also unveiling a slew of blue-chip documentaries and specials across genres such as Adventure, Survival, Mystery, and Wildlife to celebrate the 25th anniversary. The breath-taking line-up for the next few months includes titles including ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’, ‘Expedition Unknown’, ‘Savage Builds’, ‘Mysteries at the Museum’,’ Body Hack S3’ and ‘Walking The Elephants’ among many more.