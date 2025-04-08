Dish TV & C21Media host summit to expand global reach of Indian content

Dish TV, in partnership with C21Media, hosted the Content India Summit 2025 to explore international collaborations and new market opportunities for Indian content. The event aimed to support innovation and growth in the content industry.

Advertisment

The day-long summit brought together industry leaders for insightful discussions on India’s evolving entertainment landscape. Key speakers included Gaurav Banerjee (MD and CEO, Sony Pictures/Sony Liv), Simon Mirren (founder of Case Closed), Deepak Dhar (founder and group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India), Andrew Zein (EVP, creative format development and sales, Warner Bros. Discovery), Shoojit Sircar (film maker and CEO, Rising Sun Films), Sameer Nair (MD, Applause Entertainment), Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (director), and Siddhartha Roy (CEO, Hungama Digital Media), among others.

The summit brought together 150 leaders from the Indian and global entertainment sectors to discuss content creation, distribution, and global market expansion. It also laid the groundwork for Content India 2026.

The summit focused on sustainable industry growth, evolving audience consumption patterns, and commercial scalability.

As part of its vision, the summit aimed to deliver recommendations for the future of content creation, distribution, and monetisation. These insights will be captured in "The Future of the Indian Entertainment Business Debate", a report set to be published four weeks post-event, outlining key takeaways, trends, and growth strategies for industry stakeholders.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and executive director, Dish TV India, said, "Our vision with Content India is to build a dynamic content eco-system that connects each and every constituent of Content creation in India with global opportunities. The Content India Summit 2025 marks the beginning of a transformative journey—one that fosters long-term collaborations, drives industry innovation, and expands market potential. With Indian storytelling gaining global acclaim, this is the moment to amplify international partnerships and position India as a content powerhouse."

He added, "As pioneers in DTH and OTT aggregation, we are proud to introduce the Content franchise to India in partnership with C21 Media. This initiative is where creative visions converge, collaborations take shape, and the future of entertainment unfolds. Content India 2025 is not just an event—it is a movement dedicated to propelling Indian storytelling onto the global stage. By fostering meaningful partnerships and championing next-generation content, we aim to expand the reach of India’s creative talent worldwide. With our deep industry expertise and expansive reach, we are committed to driving innovation, empowering creators, and shaping the entertainment landscape for years to come."

David Jenkinson, managing director, C21Media, added, "Content India Summit is a crucial step toward shaping the future of Indian entertainment in a globally connected landscape. This event has brought together the brightest minds in the industry to address key challenges and unlock new opportunities for collaboration. India’s influence on the global content market is undeniable, and this summit lays the foundation for meaningful partnerships that will drive the industry forward."

He added, "As we look ahead to the full Content India conference in 2026, our mission remains clear—to create a platform where ideas, talent, and business come together to define the next chapter of entertainment. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey for India on the world stage."

The summit included panel discussions on the Indian entertainment industry, focusing on creative talent, technical skills, and cost benefits. Experts discussed growth drivers, global collaboration opportunities, and challenges to long-term expansion.

The summit focused on balancing local storytelling with global appeal and adapting Indian content for international markets. International executives shared insights on co-productions, content acquisitions, and expansion strategies. A session also addressed structural changes needed to adapt to digital transformation and evolving audience preferences.

Simon Mirren, founder of Case Closed, emphasised, "Understanding the local culture is key to success in the Indian market. Many creators try to make TV for the West, which is a mistake. The focus should be on telling great stories that resonate here."

afaqs! received this information in a press release.