Disha Patani to be the face for WOW Skin Science India’s Haircare Line

“What caught my eye the most towards this association with WOW Skin Science, is that they believe in crafting new-age beauty and wellness products. ‘Say no to chemicals and yes to happy healthy hair’ has been the popular anthem over the years.’’ said Disha Patani, who has been brought on board as the brand ambassador, “As an actor my hair is always under some sort of heat or product influence and it takes a toll on the quality of it. Their products help maintain good hair health and quality. Super thrilled to be on board with WOW Skin Science and look forward to the work we do together!”