Disha Patani to be the face for WOW Skin Science India’s Haircare Line

#MakeInIndia skincare and wellness brand, WOW Skin Science has teamed up with Bollywood actress Disha Patani as it’s brand ambassador for their entire range of hair care products. WOW Skin Science is a startup brand available all across India and USA.
Known for her million dollar smile and luscious manes, Disha will be the face of WOW Skin Science’s range of hair care products, featuring a multitude of products from shampoo to hair masks and everything in between. Taking inspiration from her experimental hairdo’s , the collection is expected to inspire people all across the country. Right from their packaging and down to their product formulations, WOW Skin Science has 100% natural, plant-based, sustainable and paraben-free formulations that makes them a favourite across all consumer verticals.
“What caught my eye the most towards this association with WOW Skin Science, is that they believe in crafting new-age beauty and wellness products. ‘Say no to chemicals and yes to happy healthy hair’ has been the popular anthem over the years.’’ said Disha Patani, who has been brought on board as the brand ambassador, “As an actor my hair is always under some sort of heat or product influence and it takes a toll on the quality of it. Their products help maintain good hair health and quality. Super thrilled to be on board with WOW Skin Science and look forward to the work we do together!”
Speaking about the association Manish Chowdhary, CEO & co-founder of WOW Skin Science says “Disha personifies our philosophy of saying no to harmful chemicals for happy and healthy hair. As a brand we always believe in being 100% natural and delivering the most effective and qualitative hair care solutions. For us the needs of our consumers come before anything else. We are thrilled to have her join our WOW Family! Through this association we aim to focus on being everywhere so that the consumers can know, taste, feel and buy the innovative and effective products.”
