DishTV & D2H air ‘KITE Victers’, an educational channel for students in Kerala

Commenting on this new initiative, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, "The lockdown caused by COVID-19 has hit educational institutions the hardest as they had to shut down at short notice right in the middle of the term. We are pleased to broadcast KITE Victers, an educational channel in Malayalam, which is being supported by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, Government of Kerala. All our subscribers in Kerala can now use their DishTV and D2H connections to effectively educate their children at home. This initiative is yet another step by us in delivering the best and most relevant content right at the homes of our subscribers.”