DishTV & D2H air ‘KITE Victers’, an educational channel for students in Kerala

Educational channel delivering high-quality educational programs for 17 hours in a day.
With the objective of providing quality and alternative education options to students in Kerala amid Covid-19 lockdown, Dish TV India, India’s leading DTH Company has started broadcasting ‘KITE Victers’ -an educational channel initiated by Kerala Government. The free-to-air channel will telecast daily from 6 AM to 11 PM. Dish TV India, devoted to broadcasting high-quality education programs and infotainment content in Malayalam, will carry the channel on both its platforms- DishTV & D2H.
Available on channel number 642 on DishTV and D2H, the programming on the channel is curriculum-based and primarily focuses on school education from 1st to 12th standard. Launched in 2006, KITE Victers delivers educational content from several national and international institutions like NFDC, BBC, DeutscheWelle, etc. Through DishTV and D2H platforms, students can take the classes while being at home amid the Covid-19 breakout.
Commenting on this new initiative, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, "The lockdown caused by COVID-19 has hit educational institutions the hardest as they had to shut down at short notice right in the middle of the term. We are pleased to broadcast KITE Victers, an educational channel in Malayalam, which is being supported by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, Government of Kerala. All our subscribers in Kerala can now use their DishTV and D2H connections to effectively educate their children at home. This initiative is yet another step by us in delivering the best and most relevant content right at the homes of our subscribers.”
