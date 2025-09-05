Disney Channel India marks Doraemon’s Birthday with special week-long celebrations across the channel and social media platforms

This September, Disney Channel in India is rolling out the blue carpet for one of the channel’s most adored characters - Doraemon! In the lead-up to Doraemon’s birthday on 3rd September, fans can look forward to a week-long celebration starting September 1st with special programming, interactive digital activities and fan-focused initiatives that promise to make this birthday truly unforgettable.

Doraemon has been entertaining millions of fans through the best of wholesome stories and movies on Disney Channel. Beloved for his problem-solving nature, uber cool futuristic gadgets and a heartwarming bond with Nobita, Doraemon has become one of the most loved characters on Indian television.

Starting September 1, fans can immerse themselves in the magic of all things Doraemon with special movies airing every evening from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Throughout the week, Disney Channel will don Doraemon’s signature look and feel, making every moment on screen a part of the grand celebration. Fans also will have the opportunity to surprise Doraemon with their wishes and get featured on the channel during the celebrations. The excitement extends to Disney India’s social media platforms with influencer-led activations and specially curated video compilations celebrating Doraemon’s most heartwarming and entertaining moments.

This year, the celebrations step outside the screen with a delightful and delicious twist. In collaboration with The Teal Baking Co. - a bakery loved for its healthy, kid-friendly treats, fans will get to relish Doraemon’s favorite snack, Dora Cakes, crafted with wholesome ingredients. Delivered as surprise gifts to lucky fans, these special treats add a sweet touch to the celebrations.

With an exciting mix of on-air specials, digital engagement and influencer collaborations, Disney Channel’s Doraemon birthday celebration promises a week filled with joy, fun and plenty of blue-hued magic for fans across all ages.

