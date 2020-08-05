Disney Channel India to launch ‘Imagine That’ on September 6th, 2020

"BYJU’S has consistently been working towards the creation of active learners and the enhancement of creativity amongst children. We have a long-standing association with Disney through our learning series which has been loved by kids across. We are now looking forward to extending this association with Disney Imagine That which we believe will bring a fresh perspective to DIY and help shape the creative young minds of our country,” said Atit Mehta, Head – Marketing, BYJU’S

Imagine That will launch on Disney Channel on 6th September 2020 at 9.30 am in India ~