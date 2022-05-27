Disney+ Hotstar launches new inclusive streaming features for ongoing TATA IPL 2022

Over the years, the platform, as the default digital platform for sports in India, has been evolving the IPL experience through year-on-year innovations. In Tata IPL 2022, viewers got to bring home the stadium experience with the surround sound design of Dolby 5.1. During IPL 2019, the platform combined social and gaming with cricket. In 2021, the brand-new engaging feature of Hotstar Dosts was launched on the application. Continuing its practice of innovating sports viewing, all LIVE matches of the Tata IPL 2022 season will have this exclusive descriptive commentary available to new and existing viewers of the platform. Fans are already able to enjoy commentary in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and an exclusive feed, in Marathi. The Marathi feed is exclusively available only on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers can turn on their Hindi audio description feed by going to the audio settings.