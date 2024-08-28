Disney+ Hotstar survey: Indians increase festive spending by 47% over last year

As the festive season approaches, Indian consumers are gearing up for a significant shopping spree, as revealed by the positive spending sentiment observed in the third edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment Survey. The survey reflects a strong consumer confidence, with shoppers expected to boost their spending by a remarkable 47% compared to last year. Millennials are predicted to lead the charge, with women shoppers notably increasing their budgets by 70% over the previous year, focusing on multiple categories including clothing, mobile phones, food, and beauty products.