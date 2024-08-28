Disney+ Hotstar survey: Indians increase festive spending by 47% over last year

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The survey highlights the enthusiasm among consumers, with 7 out of 10 planning to increase their spending this festive season.
As the festive season approaches, Indian consumers are gearing up for a significant shopping spree, as revealed by the positive spending sentiment observed in the third edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment Survey. The survey reflects a strong consumer confidence, with shoppers expected to boost their spending by a remarkable 47% compared to last year. Millennials are predicted to lead the charge, with women shoppers notably increasing their budgets by 70% over the previous year, focusing on multiple categories including clothing, mobile phones, food, and beauty products.
Key Findings:
Increased spending capacity: Improved spending capacity will drive higher expenditures this festive season
Millennial vs. Gen Z spending: Millennials are expected to spend more compared to Gen Z
Women shoppers: Women shoppers will increase their budget by 70% compared to last year and shop across more than two categories
Top categories: Festive shopping baskets will comprise clothing, mobiles, food, and beauty products
Upgrading technology: Consumers are looking to upgrade to 5G-enabled mobile phones and smart TVs this festive season
Preference for online shopping: 59% of consumers prefer to shop online
Influence of online video ads: Online video ads will be the top information source, with 58% of consumers discovering brands and services through these platforms
Digital payment preferences: 67% preference for digital payment options, with UPI leading the way
Dhruv Dhawan, head of ads at Disney+ Hotstar, commented, “We are excited about the upcoming festive season, given the positive consumer sentiment reflected in the survey. Disney+ Hotstar’s wide array of shows and movies across languages offers the perfect platform for brands to connect with consumers as they plan their festive shopping. Our platform is uniquely positioned to spotlight brands and their offerings through our innovative ad formats and comprehensive targeting options.”
For the upcoming festive season, Disney+ Hotstar has an exciting line-up of shows across English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, as well as marquee live sports tournaments including the Premier League, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, and Pro Kabaddi league, making it the platform of choice for advertisers to engage with their consumers.
Additionally, the platform offers festive packages for top-watched shows in multiple languages, simplifying campaign planning for advertisers. With innovative ad formats and over 1,000 targeting options, advertisers looking to capitalise on the festive fever will be spoilt for choice on Disney+ Hotstar.