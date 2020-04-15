Disney India Kids Channels bring 100 hours of fresh content this Summer

The kids’ channels will entertain them with a range of series filled with adventure, comedy and take them for a fun-filled ride. The network recently launched the adventures of Mira, Royal Detective which has been loved by kids and families across. The summer bonanza across Disney Channel and Hungama TV includes local and home-grown series like Bapu, a pure and positive story of a wise old leader from Bharat Nagar who is sure to win the hearts of kids and families along with an all-animal story of a lion and his joyful circus troupe friends in Guddu. The new offerings will also have a story of a soft toy - Gadget Guru Ganesha, who with his innovative gadgets will charm his way into the lives of young audiences across the country.