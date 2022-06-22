DistroTV adds 120 New Channels; launches new regional channel

Key highlights include:

An impressive wave of new channels available to stream for free that appeal to DistroTV’s core US, UK, and Canadian audiences which includes a total of:

45 sports channels, doubling the initial channel count to include the most diverse collection of live & linear mainstream sports, combat sports, niche sports and outdoors channels, like beIN SPORTS Xtra, Swerve Sports, IMPACT Wrestling Channel, FightNetwork, ACL Cornhole, MotoAmerica TV and FuelTV.

13 documentary channels, with notable new additions including Goalcast, Beautiful Planet, and True History.

Notable new additions to the entertainment & lifestyle category, including AXS TV Now, Heritage+, Planet Eat, and the return of Canadian foodie favorite, GustoTV.

A total of 21 Spanish-language channels available in North America, such as Casa Comedy and Spanglish to the existing bundle of entertainment, documentaries, news and sports channels launched earlier this year, for a total of 25 Spanish-speaking channels globally. DistroTV Español is aimed at speakers in the U.S., as well as in Latin America and included the platform’s premiere of its first original movie, Escándalo Secreto: En Plena Cuarentena, which has seen impressive adoption across all LatAm audiences, both in the US and Latin American markets.

The expansion of free-to-stream Indian channel content through DistroTV Desi; the bundle doubled since launch from 15 channels to 36 live streaming channels, featuring new additions such as ABP, Bollywood Prime, Epic, FOODFOOD by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Desi TV, and more. The addition of these channel bundles will bring even more viewing access and content options to a multicultural Spanish speaking and South East Asian audience;