DistroTV adds 120 New Channels; launches new regional channel

Free-to-stream, ad-supported platform cements its spot as the nation’s largest independent FAST with recent channel growth expanding highly requested content to audiences globally.
DistroTV, the nation’s largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, today announced it has added 120 new channels to expand its core content categories, across news, media & entertainment, sports, and lifestyle. This in addition to growing its multicultural content line-up, to include new channel offerings to cater to English, Southeast Asian / Indian, and Spanish-speaking audiences, as well as a new bundle of channel content targeting the African community.
This brings the DistroTV total channel library to more than 270, with DistroTV now available in more than 60 markets through its apps on streaming devices and smart TVs, as well as worldwide through distro.tv on the web. The company continues its rapid global expansion, empowering media companies to break down content barriers and bring diverse and independent content to our global viewers, wherever they may be watching, amidst an evolving free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) market. Through DistroTV’s easy-to-use interface, viewers can instantly watch their favorite channels and shows, with no registration, sign-up, or fees required.
“The FAST market is on an incredible and steep upward growth trajectory, with even paid streaming platforms now understanding that if they do not embrace and ride this wave, they’ll get left behind,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “At DistroTV, we’ve long been on a mission to break down barriers to entry and provide free TV for global audiences who want and deserve access to free, engaging programming across a range of cultures and languages. If our growth figures are any indication, we’re well on our way to accomplishing our goals, and we have no plans of slowing down.”
Key highlights include:
An impressive wave of new channels available to stream for free that appeal to DistroTV’s core US, UK, and Canadian audiences which includes a total of:
45 sports channels, doubling the initial channel count to include the most diverse collection of live & linear mainstream sports, combat sports, niche sports and outdoors channels, like beIN SPORTS Xtra, Swerve Sports, IMPACT Wrestling Channel, FightNetwork, ACL Cornhole, MotoAmerica TV and FuelTV.
13 documentary channels, with notable new additions including Goalcast, Beautiful Planet, and True History.
Notable new additions to the entertainment & lifestyle category, including AXS TV Now, Heritage+, Planet Eat, and the return of Canadian foodie favorite, GustoTV.
A total of 21 Spanish-language channels available in North America, such as Casa Comedy and Spanglish to the existing bundle of entertainment, documentaries, news and sports channels launched earlier this year, for a total of 25 Spanish-speaking channels globally. DistroTV Español is aimed at speakers in the U.S., as well as in Latin America and included the platform’s premiere of its first original movie, Escándalo Secreto: En Plena Cuarentena, which has seen impressive adoption across all LatAm audiences, both in the US and Latin American markets.
The expansion of free-to-stream Indian channel content through DistroTV Desi; the bundle doubled since launch from 15 channels to 36 live streaming channels, featuring new additions such as ABP, Bollywood Prime, Epic, FOODFOOD by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Desi TV, and more. The addition of these channel bundles will bring even more viewing access and content options to a multicultural Spanish speaking and South East Asian audience;
The release of a new African channel bundle, DistroTV Africa, featuring 11 entertainment and music-oriented channels available to stream for free globally and available in countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania, and in those countries’ native languages;
Since its launch in 2019, DistroTV has taken note and delivered on the demand for growth concerning its breadth of content and global audience. The streaming platform continues to focus on building a robust global network that delivers news, entertainment, music, sports, and lifestyle programming to international audiences. To become a part of this international audience, visit https://www.distro.tv or install DistroTV on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS or Android.
