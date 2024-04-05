DistroTV announces the addition of 4 Indian channels from Seven Colors Broadcasting to its platform

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

DistroTV, a global independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, is delighted to announce the addition of four Indian channels from Seven Colors Broadcasting to its platform. This new partnership introduces YRF Music, Sikh Ratnavali, Saga Music, and Saga Music Haryanvi to DistroTV’s diverse content lineup, offering viewers access to a variety of Indian music and cultural programming.
Seven Colors Broadcasting is renowned for its dedication to delivering high-quality content that celebrates Indian culture, music, and heritage. The inclusion of their channels on DistroTV underscores the streaming platform’s commitment to providing a wide array of culturally rich and diverse content to its global audience.
“We are thrilled to welcome Seven Colors Broadcasting channels to the DistroTV family,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV. “This partnership enriches our offering with a unique blend of Indian music and cultural content, allowing us to cater to the diverse tastes and interests of our viewers worldwide.”
Diljit Singh, senior vice president at Seven Colors Broadcasting expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Our mission has always been to showcase the vibrant diversity of Indian culture and music to the world. Partnering with DistroTV enables us to reach a wider global audience, sharing the rich tapestry of Indian traditions and sounds through our channels. We are excited to see our content on DistroTV and look forward to bringing our unique programming to more viewers around the globe.”
Vikas Khanchandani, APAC head at DistroScale, commented on the partnership, “Integrating Seven Colors Broadcasting channels into DistroTV’s lineup is a significant step towards our goal of offering comprehensive and diverse content that resonates with our viewers. YRF Music, Sikh Ratnavali, Saga Music, and Saga Music Haryanvi each bring something special to our platform, enriching our viewers’ experience with the depth and variety of Indian culture and music.”
