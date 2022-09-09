DistroTV expands distribution, now streaming free on VIZIO Smart TVs

Now on VIZIO, the DistroTV app provides millions of users with free 24/7 access to 270+ streaming channels with unique global and multilingual content.
DistroTV, the independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app, announced that it is expanding its content offerings to VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO). Now millions of VIZIO users can stream DistroTV’s impressive and diverse content lineup — 270 channels and growing plus thousands of hours of VOD content — for free, anytime on the VIZIO Smart TV platform.
DistroTV features more than 270 multicultural channels and is growing, with everything from news, sports, movies, music & entertainment, and lifestyle content. This includes original content and new channel offerings that cater to English, Southeast Asian / Indian and Spanish-speaking audiences, as well as a recently released channel bundle that targets the African community. Available to stream for free in more than 60 markets through its apps on streaming devices and smart TVs, as well as worldwide on the web through distro.tv, the platform truly features something for every viewer. With no registration, sign-up, or fees required.
DistroTV’s comprehensive streaming library includes:
An impressive wave of new channels available to stream for free that appeal to DistroTV’s core US, UK, and Canadian audiences which includes a total of:
45 sports channels, with the most diverse collection of live & linear mainstream sports, combat sports, niche sports and outdoors channels, like Stadium, beIN SPORTS Xtra, Swerve Sports, IMPACT Wrestling Channel, FightNetwork, Wired2Fish, ACL Cornhole, MotoAmerica TV and FuelTV.
Broad array of diverse movies & entertainment channels including CineLife by Magnolia Pictures, Kweli TV, Watch It Scream, FrightFlix, Bowery Classics, Dark Matter, CinePride and many more.
13 documentary channels, including Goalcast, Magellan TV, Beautiful Planet, and True History.
Notable new additions to the entertainment, lifestyle & food category, including AXS TV Now, Trace Urban, Bite, Planet Eat, and GustoTV.
A total of 21 Spanish-language channels available in North America, such as Estrella, beIN Sports XTRA Ñ, Top Cine, Canela.TV, Trace Latina, Casa Comedy and Spanglish and more Spanish language entertainment, movie, documentaries, news and sports channels.
36 live streaming DistroTV Desi South Asian news, entertainment, and music channels featuring WION, TimesNow, Mastiii, Epic, MirrorNow, BritAsia and much more.
African channel bundle, DistroTV Africa, featuring 11 entertainment and music-oriented channels available to stream for free.
Providing audiences in the U.S. and Canada with home screen access to must-have apps like Apple TV+, BET+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, FuboTV, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video and YouTube TV, VIZIO users now have round-the-clock access to DistroTV. VIZIO and DistroTV are aligned in their missions to provide content and access for everyone; including movies and syndicated TV shows in the sports, kids and family, news, lifestyle, gaming, and music categories, and more.
“We are thrilled to join the VIZIO family, particularly at a time when we are continuing to grow our viewership and channel content at a rapid pace,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “By expanding our distribution via VIZIO Smart TVs, we can continue to provide audiences with the content they crave, and all while maintaining our FAST no-sign up, credit card, or email required model.”
Vikas Khanchandani, country head India at DistroScale said that "US has more than 87% homes with at least one Connected TV and other western countries are seeing scale as well. Vizio is one of the largest CTV player in the US market and brings access to large viewership base within Vizio for Indian content owners. It’s an opportunity to tap into the large advertising market in US and other western countries and simultaneously combat piracy in those markets. FAST (Free Ad Supported Television) is bringing the lean back linear experience for users on Television and is solving for content discovery with sharper defined cohorts. Distro is focussed on building a very strong South Asian bouquet of content for the diaspora audiences across the world and bring in the ad monetisation through its vast global advertising footprint."
“VIZIO appreciates DistroTV’s dedication to building personalized experiences for today’s streaming audience,” said Chris Tanquary, Senior Director of Business Development at VIZIO. “VIZIO strives to be a place where viewers have endless entertainment options across all categories and genres so there is something for everyone.”
