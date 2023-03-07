DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 honours Top 18 #SheAchievers of India

The inaugural Zee-DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 identified and honoured top achievers in 18 different fields.
The first edition of the Zee-DNA Women Achievers Awards backed by IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (IDPL, a Zee Media company) and DNA India, saw women winners from different walks of life receiving awards in a scintillating ceremony at Delhi’s Le Meridien on March 3. Smt. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Industry and Commerce, was the Chief Guest of the programme. Renowned spiritual guru BK Shivani delivered the keynote address at the event.
The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 witnessed insightful panel discussions among Industry stalwarts emphasising on the themes: ‘The role of Indian successful women in boosting Indian economy and elevating the society’ and ‘Is Homemaking the first step towards Entrepreneurship for women?’
Commenting on the success of the inaugural DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023, Devadas Krishnan, CEO, Indiadotcom Digital said, “It is a moment of great pride for the entire nation to celebrate the achievements of women gamechangers and inspire the society at large. Women are known for their multi-tasking skills and IDPL has taken a step forward to appreciate the women power and excellence, which can further motivate the next generation. It gives us immense joy that the event has been graced by eminent women champions of the nation.”
“With the success of DNA Women Achievers 2023, we look forward to roll out a second edition soon, to celebrate the never give-up and go-getter attitude of women from different walks of life. Rewarding the champions allows the channel to focus on a human-centric narrative and further engage stakeholders in exploring new horizons,” added Mr. Shridhar Mishra, CRO, Indiadotcom Digital.
(We got this information in a press release).