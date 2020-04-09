DocuBay secures acquisition deal with US-based Big Media

DocuBay, the premium membership video-on-demand streaming service by IN10 Media Network, signed a global acquisition deal with US-based Big Media, a leading independent content production and distribution studio. The acquired documentary films launch DocuBay’s latest category or ‘Bay’ called TechBay, which deals with a broad range of technological advancements including the fascinating and very topical issues of artificial intelligence, space technology, and cutting-edge medical developments, among others. The licensed titles and new TechBay category are now available for global streaming on DocuBay (along with the recently announced CrimeBay) in 180+ countries, with the app available on platforms such as the App Store, Google Play, Fire TV, MiTV, and Apple TV, among others.
Notable titles acquired include
-Germ Warfare: The Battle Against Superbugs analyzes how science is fighting the rapidly emerging threat of antibiotic resistant superbugs;
-A.I. Artificial Intelligence: Creating the Code for Consciousness questions whether AI can be taught the complexities of human behavioral norms;
-Life Beyond Earth looks at the possibility of life evolving in the oceans of distant worlds including places within our own solar system;
-The Next Great Extinction Event explores whether Earth is headed for another mass extinction because of human interference.
Adita Jain (head - content acquisition, DocuBay) stated: “We’ve been really looking forward to launching a category on Technology, and Big Media helped us realize this effort. Offering fresh, relevant content through categories like the new TechBay is critical to continually engage viewers. We have more new bays in store and can’t wait to share them with DocuBay’s global community of documentary film fans.”
Shivani Verma (senior director, sales & acquisitions) stated: "Our association with DocuBay expands the availability of Big Media special features to audiences around the world. With this partnership, Big Media will be able to serve passionate audiences worldwide with content that inspires, informs and entertains."
(We got this information in a press release.)