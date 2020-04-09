DocuBay secures acquisition deal with US-based Big Media

Notable titles acquired include

-Germ Warfare: The Battle Against Superbugs analyzes how science is fighting the rapidly emerging threat of antibiotic resistant superbugs;

-A.I. Artificial Intelligence: Creating the Code for Consciousness questions whether AI can be taught the complexities of human behavioral norms;

-Life Beyond Earth looks at the possibility of life evolving in the oceans of distant worlds including places within our own solar system;

-The Next Great Extinction Event explores whether Earth is headed for another mass extinction because of human interference.