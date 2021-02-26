Domex safeguards public safety with month-long disinfection campaign at Mumbai Local stations

In a bid to ensure the safety of citizens, leading expert and clinical disinfection brand, Domex by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) is running a month-long on-ground campaign wherein it has introduced disinfection drives at some of the busiest Mumbai Local Trains stations. Post resumption on February 1, Mumbai Locals, the city’s lifeline, went back to carrying lakhs of commuters from all walks of life. This called for an increased need for disinfection. Starting with Dadar and CST stations, Domex with this campaign decided to empower travelers by providing superior disinfection.
The intent of this campaign was to create awareness around disinfection and hygiene and encourage commuters to adopt the same outlook at home and in public spaces. Domex has decided to continue this endeavor of disinfecting public spaces and helping Mumbai ‘Get Back on Track’. This campaign aims to cover the five most populous stations in Mumbai including Thane, Andheri, and Borivali during the month of February. This will eventually benefit more than 26 lakh Mumbaikars on average.
Under this initiative, Domex has deployed a team of 6 specially trained cleaning experts per station who are guided to use Domex disinfectant floor cleaners to disinfect the station premises such as platforms, ticket counters and other points recommended by the authorities at regular intervals during their 16 hours shift. Team Domex will continue this activity at CST Station for a month and for a week at other stations.
Speaking on this campaign, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director – Home Care & Vice President – Home Care, Unilever South Asia, Hindustan Unilever, said, “Domex products have been designed to provide clinical disinfection and superior germ kill and hygiene across surfaces. As Mumbai Locals come back on track and daily routines resume in this new normal, it has become even more pertinent to be cautious of our hygiene and safety. We wanted to support the authorities in providing safe commutes to the consumers by taking up disinfection drives across these stations and help in getting Mumbai back on Track.”
Talking about the partnership a spokesperson from the Indian Railways said, “I think it is a unique initiative that has been taken by HUL. This kind of CSR activity has not been done in recent times, so I think this will increase the awareness of people as well as maintain hygiene in the railway premises. It is certainly a recommendable initiative and it is going to help maintain hygiene, which is now the need of the hour, more than ever.”
