Donear Group acquires Mayur Brand & the PV Suiting distribution network globally from RSWM

Riju Jhunjhunwala, joint managing director/ CEO of RSWM affirmed, “It is a matter of pride for us that Mayur Brand is now a part of Donear Group. We could not have found a better organization than Donear to pass on our legacy to. I have seen the way Donear has taken over other brands, the way Donear has cultivated and helped prosper other brands in the past. I am telling you from the bottom of my heart, that no one would be happier than me to see Mayur Brand growing, prospering and flourishing under Donear group, our distribution network widening with time and employees at Mayur prospering in their careers with the inspiration and support of Donear Group. I just want to say that I am very happy with this transition. Like Rajendra ji said we have been sharing business and family relations starting way back from my Grandfather’s time, I wish that our relation keeps growing as well.”