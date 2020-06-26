Don’t just take, give: Fujifilm Instax Partners with influencers to spread the Joy of Giving

The essence of the film perfectly captures how ‘Giving’ is often underrated, and how many don’t realise that being giving will not only strengthen their relationships but also their sense of satisfaction in life. Survival of the fittest is usually coupled with selfishness i.e. ‘Taking’, meaning that if one looks out for only themselves, then they’ll have the best chance of survival. However, as more and more humans are spending time being confined to their homes, mankind have instinctively grown to become social and caring. During the on-going pandemic, research has suggested that giving to others, rather than having more and more for yourself, brings about lasting wellbeing. Science has shown that giving is the foundation of basic human connection. This means that even our future success as a species, our ability to thrive and grow, is also completely dependent upon it.