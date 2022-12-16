DP World announced as International League T20 Title Sponsor

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and managing director of DP World UAE and Jafza said, “DP World is delighted to confirm our title partnership for the DP World International League T20 competition. The event, which reflects DP World, Dubai, and the UAE’s spirit of innovation, inclusivity, and community engagement, will help introduce the sport to new audiences in the UAE, leave a legacy, and affirm the region’s unique position as a hub for world-class sports. It will also give us an opportunity to engage with our customers, prospects, and colleagues, against the backdrop of what will be a highly enjoyable festival of cricket. We cannot wait to watch the action unfold and wish the ILT20 organisers, teams, players, and fans, an enjoyable tournament.”