DP World ILT20 Season 3 begins on ZEE with opening ceremony in Dubai

The DP World ILT20 Season 3, broadcast exclusively on ZEE, launched at the Dubai International Stadium. Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Sonam Bajwa headlined the opening ceremony. Fans attended the event, which included the opening ceremony and the tournament's first match. The evening ended with a fireworks display marking the start of the season. Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and host Ridhima Pathak served as emcees.

After the opening ceremony, Dubai Capitals faced defending champions MI Emirates in a rematch of last year’s final. The match began at 8:45 pm IST, with MI Emirates winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Audiences from around the world can catch the season 3 of DP World ILT20 on the Zee Network and its syndication partners through both linear and digital platforms.

Commenting on the ceremony, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue - Zee Entertainment Enterprise, said, “The electrifying opening of the DP World ILT20 Season 3 exceeded all expectations! We’re incredibly proud to have brought this thrilling fusion of world-class cricket and entertainment to fans worldwide. The combination of superstar performances, nail-biting cricket, and the passion of fans watching on ZEE platforms resulted in an unforgettable evening. It has solidified our intent to deliver premium sports and entertainment content. We are now excited to see what the rest of this season holds.”

Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action,Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. It’s also free to view on one of India’s leading OTT platform– ZEE5.

The month-long cricket fest will see some of the world’s finest cricketers in action, including Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Sikandar Raza (Dubai Capitals), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), James Vince (Gulf Giants), Tim Southee (Sharjah Warriorz), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Jason Holder (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Phil Salt (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sharjah Warriorz), Sam Curran (Desert Vipers), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Dubai Capitals), Tim David (Gulf Giants), Fazalhaq Farooqi (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), and Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants).

