Dr Sheth’s joins hands with leading actress Raashi Khanna this April Fool’s day to launch the #DermatKnowsBest campaign

It starts with an announcement on TV about a new miracle serum from Mars with cutting-edge technology and Martian Sand that can transform skin in just one drop. The campaign highlights how the quick transformational claims by skincare brands are a hoax, funnily and humorously, via an Instagram reel by Raashii Khanna where she unboxes and applies this mysterious product based on cutting-edge technology and ingredients from outer space for instant results. However, her skin returns to its previous state a few moments later, driving the important message that miracle skincare products don't exist and that it is best to leave skincare problems to the dermat’s expertise.