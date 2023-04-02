Dr Sheth’s joins hands with leading actress Raashi Khanna this April Fool’s day to launch the #DermatKnowsBest campaign

The campaign is debunking myths around transformational Skin Care claims.
Over the past few years, transformational gimmicky and exaggerated claims by skincare brands have become very common, with consumers at the mercy of this rampant misinformation. Over the last few years, consumers have been at the mercy of rampant misinformation spread by large and small brands alike. In light of this, India's oldest Dermatologically Formulated brand Dr Sheth's, has launched its maiden campaign to debunk the myths around transformational skincare claims. The campaign – #DermatKnowsBest – aims to bring the conversation back to the experts of skincare - dermatologists - and features Raashi Khanna.
It starts with an announcement on TV about a new miracle serum from Mars with cutting-edge technology and Martian Sand that can transform skin in just one drop. The campaign highlights how the quick transformational claims by skincare brands are a hoax, funnily and humorously, via an Instagram reel by Raashii Khanna where she unboxes and applies this mysterious product based on cutting-edge technology and ingredients from outer space for instant results. However, her skin returns to its previous state a few moments later, driving the important message that miracle skincare products don't exist and that it is best to leave skincare problems to the dermat’s expertise.
Dr. Sheth’s is the world’s ﬁrst dermatologist-formulated skincare brand with products designed speciﬁcally for Indian skin, based on the clinical experiences, knowledge & expertise of three generations of skin doctors. Today, India’s Skincare market is ﬂooded with products based on learnings from Western and Caucasian Skin. Despite being >10% of the world’s population, Indians are forced to settle for products based on imported formulas that deliver sub-par results. Dr. Sheth’s mission is to bring Indian Skincare into the 21st century, allowing everyday Indians to access high-quality, scientiﬁc solutions made speciﬁcally for Indian skin. In doing so, we are democratizing the secrets of the country’s oldest and most renowned Dermatology Clinics in everyday use formats that consumers are familiar with, know, and love.
