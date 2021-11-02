Drive reach and engage with your audience at scale with Truecaller Brand Solutions

Truecaller accelerates brands engagement effectively with an extensive regional connect.
Truecaller Brand Solutions reaffirms its commitment towards providing the best advertising platform. Truecaller solutions enable brands to communicate their offerings in a safe environment. In addition, innovations in ad formats have led to 2x engagement rates over the past year.
With thousands of marquee brands trying to make an impression on potential customers, the need to cater to the relevant audience through appropriate mediums is paramount. Leading brands are making the most of mobile advertising and its massive reach to their targeted audiences, to build brand awareness, and ultimately, drive results at scale.
Commenting on the growing reach and regional penetration, Sagar Manikpure, vice president - Global Ads Business at Truecaller said “Customer centricity drives us and we are constantly innovating to provide our customers with the best experience. Every day, people turn to Truecaller to connect with their peers and in the process, they discover new products they love. In turn, this creates a valuable opportunity for brands to reach new audiences and amplify their message through meaningful brand solutions offered by us.”
"Truecaller has been a trusted and preferred partner for us. It has the right mix of scale, efficiency, technology and innovation to make it a wise choice for any advertiser" said Saumya Bhatnagar, head - publishers, Events Media Planning & MarTech - Brand Marketing, Flipkart.
Truecaller’s programmatic advertising inculcates the values of fostering a safe environment for brands so the focus remains on achieving meaningful impact and constructively sustained partner campaigns. Various diverse brands have leveraged the platform for promoting their ads, including video ads with competitive video metrics. Thanks to video ads and various languages, brands have witnessed an increase in click-through rates (CTR) by 30%. In addition to English, our platform currently supports creatives in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Oriya, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali and Assamese.
Mobile is now a huge part of our everyday lives. People quickly switch from searching for products, to watching videos, using applications for safe communication and more. As a result, marketers have more opportunities to reach consumers across channels, screens and formats. The opportunity has never been more exciting.
