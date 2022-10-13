DS Group’s Pulse Candy extends on-ground activity with Gamified Mobile Ad; Reaches close to 5 MN users

The ad is currently achieving a click through rate of more than 14X higher than industry average, with users spending over 13 seconds on average engaging with the ad. Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat Media added, “We wanted an engaging mobile ad that creates an unmissable connection for the users to the on-ground experience. The ad created an interactive experience for the audience while conveying the key messaging of the campaign. Through this ad, users were taken on an immersive journey where they could play the claw machine game through their phone and then were encouraged to experience it live as well. The results truly surpassed the highly set expectations we had from mCanvas”