DS Group's Pulse Candy launches Maha Kumbh campaign with AI-powered video

Pulse Candy, one of the core brands of Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG conglomerate, launched its Maha Kumbh campaign as an extension of its Pulse of India initiative. The campaign presents the story of this gathering through an end-to-end generative AI-powered video.

The video highlights the significance of Maha Kumbh, tracing its historical origins and modern-day relevance. Created by White Rivers Media, it combines narration with dynamic visuals to showcase the story and history of the Maha Kumbh.

On the Maha Kumbh grounds, Pulse Candy provided an on-ground experience with Sangam Kalash jars for collecting sacred water, bags for pooja items, Pulse-branded boats for ferrying devotees, and interactive games for entertainment.

Arvind Kumar, GM, marketing DSFL, said, “For us, connecting with India's cultural moments has always been about creating meaningful experiences, both on-ground and through innovative tech. Pulse Candy has always been a brand that understands the pulse of India—whether in its bold, tangy burst of flavour or in the way it engages with cultural touchpoints. This campaign is about making these sacred moments accessible and relatable to every Indian, ensuring that the spirit of Maha Kumbh can be experienced, both physically and virtually. DS Group is proud to promote India's heritage by combining cutting-edge AI technology with deep-rooted traditions. This initiative helps those attending the Mahakumbh engage with cultural touchpoints that have already been implemented here.”

Shrenik Gandhi, CEO of White Rivers Media, said, “India’s love for tradition and innovation coexists, just like Pulse Candy—a brand that blends nostalgia with a burst of unexpected flavour. Maha Kumbh embodies a similar essence, rooted in history yet constantly evolving with time. Using AI, we reimagined this divine gathering through a hyper-realistic narrative, ensuring that just like the lingering taste of Pulse, the story of Maha Kumbh stays with audiences long after they’ve experienced it."

The campaign will run throughout the Maha Kumbh period.

