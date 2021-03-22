Dubai based Anza Investment Group invests in 360 degree advertising company Inking Ideas

This startup expanded its operations to the Middle East and North Africa region.
Dubai-based Anza Investments Group – An associate company of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Alnehayan has invested in India's fastest growing Advertising & Marketing firm M/s InKING Ideas Pvt Ltd
InKING Ideas is a prominent Mumbai-based ‘Advertising & Marketing Agency’ that has raised a confidential amount in its Series A investment round from Anza Investment Group.
This mushrooming start-up will utilize the capital to strengthen its proprietary tech and to expand worldwide, starting out from the Middle East and North African region (MENA) over the next 12-24 months, it was announced in a statement.
This booming start-up proffers a 360 -Degree Advertising & Technology-led Marketing Strategies and Solutions to enterprises, both start ups and corporates. It encompasses services like strategic planning & consultation, search engine optimization & marketing, social media, content, affiliate mobile, experimental marketing, data analytics & measurements, Software & App Development, Video Production & 360 degree PR.
Since, earlier this year, this startup expanded its operations to the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was founded in 2018 by ace personality -Waseem Amrohi (Syed Waseem Raza Naqvi).
Waseem was previously associated as the Creative Director/ Head Strategist of Marketing Company 'EveryMedia', 'Crayons Dubai' & also he was a part of the initial team at Resultrix as an Art Director, which is now acquired by Publicis Groupe.
Waseem is elated about this partnership and with 2 decades of experience spanning across digital domain & entertainment business, the award-winning advertiser - said that his venture growth has been augmented in the last three years and he firmly believes that pioneering marketing technology is the way forward in the digital arena.
He affirmed that this fundraising would assist us invest in expanding our dynamic team, who will build platforms & provide insightful solutions to help our clients and enterprise grow. This team will also work on tools automation & machine learning-based solutions to achieve our enterprise vision.
It's also worth highlighting that the company’s current client base includes- SBI Bank, JSPL, SBI MF, SBI GI, Vigo Videos (Byte & Dance), StarMaker to name but a few... The founder of Inking Ideas has worked with over 450 brands worldwide like Microsoft, Yahoo, Maxbupa, Tata Tea, Airtel, Viacom18, Parx, Yardley, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Yamaha, IPL, Coldwell Banker, Richfeel, Zee Tv, Btvi, Colors Tv & Also have done Movie marketing for more then 100 films like Sultan, Padman, Dhoni, Sachin , The Greatest Showman, Baywatch, Deadpool etc.
Waseem Amrohi also added, Nishant Jethi will be the new COO of 'InKING' Ideas' and will officiate India operations going forward.
Nishant in his prior assignments has led the 'Everymedia' Delhi office as a Business head, been a part of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, as a Group Head with GolinOpinion (Bridge) and also was associated with Interactive Avenues.
His core competency lies in strategy, planning and operations. Has been associated with InKING ideas since inception.
In his experience he has worked on brands like Porsche, Lamborghini, Texas Instruments, Visit Victoria, Turkish Airlines, Rio Tinto Diamonds, Lino Perros, Godrej, Hyundai, Dabur, Micromax, NIIT, Saket City Hospital, Max Healthcare, Zicom, Prime Focus, PVR BlueO, Manipal Universities, Horlicks, Dharma Productions, Balaji Telefilms, Paramount Pictures.
Mr. Mohammad A Sheikh, Founder, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Anza Investments Group, commented that the Inking Ideas team is “passionate to flourish” with a clear vision.
He further added - Our team is an absolute ace. We anticipate it will change the dynamics of digital advertising & marketing business with their extra-ordinary ideas & skills,
Further adding, We are ready to start- 'InKING Ideas!!!