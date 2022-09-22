‘Duologue With Barun Das’ has Arnab Goswami in the hot seat

Goswami reveals the truth behind the ratings scam, how he fought and Republic won.
With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) having cleared him and his Network of any wrongdoing in the ratings imbroglio, Arnab reveals for the first time the plot to frame him.
In sensational disclosure, he claimed the entire ratings system was paralysed by the TV industry in India to target him. “It was a bitter battle between new entrepreneurship and legacy media.”
Now Arnab answers, not just about the ratings question but about a whole range of issues facing the Indian news media.
Loved by the country for his ability to grill guests day in and day out on his channel, the famous news television host is here to answer all questions posed during ‘Duologue with Barun Das’.
It is a role reversal – both for Das as well as Goswami. And for the audience, it is a double bonanza.
Barun Das, who as MD & CEO of TV9 Network, has disrupted the news television order in the country, has now been donning a new role facing the camera on his series Duologue that featured former UK Prime Minister David Cameron as the last guest. In the latest edition, Arnab Goswami, clearly India’s best known news anchor turned media entrepreneur, gets into the hot seat.
On the menu is a no holds barred cerebral conversation on the state of news media in India and abroad. No mincing of words but a straight from the heart take on the need for recognising the new order in the news television media, the ratings imbroglio, big corporate media take over, Khan Market ‘gang’, free media, and the need for an Indian narrative for a global audience.
‘Duologue with Barun Das’ also features Arnab responding to criticism on being pro-establishment to ‘nation wants to know’ controversy to his days at NDTV and Times Now and his vision behind Republic.
Speaking about the show featuring Goswami, Das said, “I believe leadership is all about disruption. Arnab is phenomenal and makes for an unrivalled case study. You may simply love him or hate him but can ignore him only at your own peril. The best part of having him at ‘Duologue’ has been about his uncanny ability to speak frankly on issues that not only define him but also have a significant bearing on the news media scene in India.”
After the cameras stopped rolling, Goswami said, “Barun has an easy-going and yet razor-sharp conversational style. He got me to open up on subjects I’ve been quiet about, and I’m glad we ‘duologued’ like I haven’t before. I wish his OTT platform and this show all the very best.”
Talking about the clean chit, Goswami said, “I recorded this Duologue with Barun a few days before the final TRP Report came out. He made me speak about our incarceration for the first time since my arrest. People should know the truth about what happened to the Republic, how we fought and how we have won. Most grateful to Barun for the opportunity.”
(We got this information in a press release).