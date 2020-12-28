Duroflex launches LiveIn Duropedic, India’s only doctor recommended orthopedic bed-in-a-box

Speaking on the launch of LiveIn Duropedic, Smita Murarka, vice president – marketing & e-commerce, Duroflex said, “With LiveIn Duropedic mattress, we are strengthening our product portfolio online and catering to the digital first, mobile millennials. Our research show that back ailments are on the rise among this audience due to lifestyle habits, stress and mounting work pressure. There is a growing need for a genuine orthopedic mattress from a trusted brand. LiveIn Duropedic is designed to provide the perfect back support at great value. It is easy to order and fun to unbox and comes with the convenience of a 100 Nights Free Trial.”