Duroflex launches LiveIn Duropedic, India’s only doctor recommended orthopedic bed-in-a-box

This advanced orthopedic mattress is recommened by the experts at the National Heath Academy and comes in a smart roll pack delivered straight to your door step.
Sitting in awkward positions while working from home, doing household chores and other day-to-day activities can take a toll on one’s spine resulting in back problems. In order to keep our spine strong to respond effeciently to any challenging situation, leading sleep solutions brand Duroflex has launched LiveIn Duropedic - their signature Duropedic range and India’s only doctor recommended orthopedic mattress is now available in smart roll-packs that can be delivered straight to consumer homes in a box.
The scientifically engineered Duropedic range is the perfect solution to address all back problems. Trusted and recommended by doctors at the National Health Academy, it provides the best care and restorative support for your back to give a deeply restful and good night’s sleep. It has an advanced 5 zoned orthopaedic layer which is exclusive to Duroflex and provides differentiated support for the 5 zones of the body resulting in optimum body alignment.
With the vaccum packed LiveIn Duropedic range, Duroflex brings their advanced orthopedic mattress compressed, rolled and shipped straight to consumers’ doorstep in a box that is easy to maneuver into the house or apartment. Apart from offering advanced back support, the mattress comes with the brand’s special Triple Anti Microbial Fabric that gives protection from harmful bacteria, fungi and dust mites at the same time.
Speaking on the launch of LiveIn Duropedic, Smita Murarka, vice president – marketing & e-commerce, Duroflex said, “With LiveIn Duropedic mattress, we are strengthening our product portfolio online and catering to the digital first, mobile millennials. Our research show that back ailments are on the rise among this audience due to lifestyle habits, stress and mounting work pressure. There is a growing need for a genuine orthopedic mattress from a trusted brand. LiveIn Duropedic is designed to provide the perfect back support at great value. It is easy to order and fun to unbox and comes with the convenience of a 100 Nights Free Trial.”
(We got this information in a press release).