Earth Films gets Silver Remi Award at The Houston International Film Festival

Vandana Sethhi’s sentiment was similar albeit from a different perspective. “I believe in coexistence and the concept of 'Equal Earth'. It's about ensuring that the Earth and its bounties are equally shared by all God's creatures; not just by humans alone. The relationship between dogs and humans ranges from one of dependence to apathy. This documentary is in tandem with my belief and that is what attracted me first towards the idea of this film. Film is an extremely powerful medium. It can entertain, inform, influence, educate... and now as we have shown, it can even be a voice for the voiceless.”