EaseMyTrip joins hands with JustDial for providing air travel services

Expressing delight on the development, Rikant Pitti, whole-time director, EaseMyTrip said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with JustDial, India's No 1 Local search engine. Through JustDial, we will be able to serve millions of users on their platform for a seamless travel booking integration with the best in class experience exclusively provided by EaseMyTrip. Looking forward for long association between EaseMyTrip and JustDial”