EaseMyTrip joins hands with JustDial for providing air travel services

All flight bookings made on JustDial will be completed by EaseMyTrip.
Easy Trip Planners (“EaseMyTrip”) has joined hands with JustDial to provide air travel services. JustDial is a leading local search engine which provides local search related services to users through multiple platforms such as website, mobile website, Apps (Android, iOS), over the telephone (voice, pan India number 8888888888) and text (SMS).
Through this association, EaseMyTrip will be the exclusive service provider for all flight bookings at JustDial. All Air bookings requests received on JustDial will be completed by EaseMyTrip. There is direct API integration of EaseMyTrip with JustDial where real time bookings are executed.
Expressing delight on the development, Rikant Pitti, whole-time director, EaseMyTrip said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with JustDial, India's No 1 Local search engine. Through JustDial, we will be able to serve millions of users on their platform for a seamless travel booking integration with the best in class experience exclusively provided by EaseMyTrip. Looking forward for long association between EaseMyTrip and JustDial”
Sharing his thoughts on this partnership, Mr. Vishal Parikh, Chief Product Officer, JustDial said, “We at JustDial believe in providing one stop solution to our users and our association with EaseMyTrip will help us serve our customers seamlessly.”
(We got this information in a press release).