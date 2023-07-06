Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, we are elated to be joining hands with the Eastern Command of the Indian Army to honor the lives of the 1971 war veterans. Our army men live through times that are unimaginable to us. The sacrifice of our veterans is truly unfathomable but as a brand, we are looking forward to commending the valor of the keepers of our nation. The Guts & Glory - Salute 71 initiative will also recognize the unsung heroes who walk amongst us as common citizens. We are hopeful that these stories will enrich us with empathy and esteem for the gallant troops who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”