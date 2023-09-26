Eggfirst announces 'Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards’: A Celebration of Rural Advertising and Marketing Excellence

The 'Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards' also celebrates notable achievements and serves as a clarion call for brands to continue investing in rural India and drive innovation in the ever-evolving rural marketing landscape. This conclave will provide an opportunity for rural brands to showcase their excellence and commitment to rural India. The recognition offered by these awards serves as a testament to the commitment and innovation of brands in their journey to harness the incredible potential of the Indian heartland.