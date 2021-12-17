Eggfirst celebrates its 17th anniversary in style

An event so spectacular, it starts trending on Twitter.
On 16th December 2021, when the day was descending into dusk, an excitement of a different kind was rising inside the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Westin, Goregaon. It was Sweeter 17 – the 17th Anniversary Celebrations of Eggfirst. The guests trickling in had no idea, whatsoever, about the mega crescendo the evening was poised to culminate into.
A heartfelt, nostalgic and emotionally charged welcome address by Ravikant Banka, Founder & CMD, aptly set the tone for the evening. The fact that his speech was peppered with heart-warming shayaris was a sign of things to come.
The welcome address was followed by ‘Chalo Rural, Hokar Digital’ – a panel discussion that witnessed eminent industry personalities sharing their insights and views on the pivotal role of digital and vernacular in creating connectedness with rural India. In no time, the discussion threw open a treasure-trove of marketing gems, engaging the invitees and attracting audience participation.
Just when the invitees were starting to feel the buzz, the atmosphere was further energized by the Guest of Honour – Piyush Mishra. The immensely talented and accomplished writer, poet, lyricist, music composer, singer and actor delved into ‘Soch Ki Awaargi’, the evening’s theme. The audience listened with rapt attention as he told stories from his life. It hung on to his every word as he recited some of his brilliant poems. And it couldn’t help losing itself in the soulful songs that he graciously agreed to perform.
Stanzas of memorable moments composed the evening. The event was poetry in motion. It was like an exhilarating dream you don’t want to get over. Not surprisingly, the audience was left asking for more.
Twitter witnessing Eggfirst’s 17th Anniversary Celebrations trending on top was no surprise either.
