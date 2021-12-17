Eggfirst celebrates its 17th anniversary in style

Just when the invitees were starting to feel the buzz, the atmosphere was further energized by the Guest of Honour – Piyush Mishra. The immensely talented and accomplished writer, poet, lyricist, music composer, singer and actor delved into ‘Soch Ki Awaargi’, the evening’s theme. The audience listened with rapt attention as he told stories from his life. It hung on to his every word as he recited some of his brilliant poems. And it couldn’t help losing itself in the soulful songs that he graciously agreed to perform.