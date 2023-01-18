Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave 2023 Is A Huge Success

Hosted by Eggfirst, an advertising and digital agency with a niche in rural advertising, the Conclave was headlined by two panel discussions – one on ‘The Changing Landscape of Rural India’ and the other on ‘Rural Markets, Consumers And Marketing To Rural India’. Leaders from companies like ITC, Bayer Cropscience, Corteva Agriscience, Omnivore, Fino Payments Bank, Jai Kisan, DeHaat, BigHaat, Absolute Foods, and Reshamandi enthralled the audience with their deep insights and experience of rural India. Amongst the panellists was Ex-Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture, State of Maharashtra, Dr. Sudhir Kumar Goel, who was an encyclopaedia on India’s hinterlands in himself.