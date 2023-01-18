Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave 2023 Is A Huge Success

Westin Goregaon transformed into a gaon, a village for ‘Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave – 2023’ on January 11, 2023. The Conclave saw a spectacular turnout with more than 400 industry leaders from more than 150 brands, in attendance, enjoying an insightful evening on the growth, possibilities, and marketing opportunities in rural India, especially through digital avenues.
Hosted by Eggfirst, an advertising and digital agency with a niche in rural advertising, the Conclave was headlined by two panel discussions – one on ‘The Changing Landscape of Rural India’ and the other on ‘Rural Markets, Consumers And Marketing To Rural India’. Leaders from companies like ITC, Bayer Cropscience, Corteva Agriscience, Omnivore, Fino Payments Bank, Jai Kisan, DeHaat, BigHaat, Absolute Foods, and Reshamandi enthralled the audience with their deep insights and experience of rural India. Amongst the panellists was Ex-Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture, State of Maharashtra, Dr. Sudhir Kumar Goel, who was an encyclopaedia on India’s hinterlands in himself.
One of the highlights of the event was a presentation by Ravi Banka, the Conclave curator and Founder & MD of Eggfirst. He said, “The response to the event has been exhilarating. To see so many senior professionals for our event was overwhelming. The sheer amount of knowledge present, shared, and exchanged under one roof was phenomenal.”
The crowning glory of the Conclave was the ‘Passion Ki Panchayat’ with actor-composer-singer, Raghubir Yadav. His hilarious anecdotes from his village, drawn from his personal experiences, had the audience in splits.
On the success of the event, Co-founder and CEO of Eggfirst, Ashish Banka, said, “What a conclave it was! So much to learn, to know… truly getting under the hood of rural India. The panel discussions had so much knowledge to draw from! I’m sure everyone went back much richer.”
The Conclave saw in attendance representatives from Agritech start-ups, VCs, FMCGs, Banks, Government bodies, and agri-input companies among others. Delegates came in from cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru specially for the event.
The first event of its kind, Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave 2023 has the industry buzzing in excitement about the vast possibilities in rural India.
Meanwhile, conclave host, Eggfirst continues its unparalleled work in rural advertising and digital marketing with ongoing campaigns for Bayer Cropscience, Corteva Agriscience, UPL, Syngenta, Jai Kisan, Fino Payments Bank, Ambuja Cement, and several other rural focused brands.