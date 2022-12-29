Eggfirst crafts India’s first rural-focussed conclave – Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave

The Conclave will see participation from 500+ thought leaders from rural businesses.
Having established itself as one of India’s leading advertising and digital agencies for the rural markets, Eggfirst has now crafted an exclusive event – ‘Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave 2023’.
The first-of-its-kind conclave, scheduled for January 11, 2023, at Westin Goregoan, will see participation of more than 500 senior professionals from Agri-Input firms, Agritech Startups, VC community, FMCG brands, Rural Marketing teams of Bank/ NBFCs, Govt/ Semi-Govt bodies and more.
The conclave will have panel discussions on ‘Rural India: The Changing Landscape’ and ‘Rural Markets, Consumers And Marketing To Rural India’. The panel discussions will see leaders from corporates like Meta, Bayer Cropscience, Omnivore, ITC, Corteva, BigHaat, Fino Payments Bank, and Jai Kisan.
Two of the more prolific rural market influencers, Santosh Jadhav and Akash Jadhav, will also speak at the conclave. They are the founders of ‘Indian Farmer’, India’s biggest YouTube channel on farming with more than 3.2 mn. subscribers.
The crowning glory at the Conclave will be actor, singer, composer – Raghubir Yadav, who will participate in ‘Passion Ki Panchayat’.
Conclave curator and Eggfirst Founder-MD, Ravi Banka said, “Rural markets are on the verge of a never-seen-before boom. The sheer number of agritech startups, initiatives by Government like the BharatNet Project, and expansion of several FMCG and Consumer Durable brands into rural are just an indication of this. The Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave 2023 aims to throw some much-needed light on rural India and what this boom means for rural-focused brands and businesses.”
Adding to this, Ashish Banka, co-founder and CEO – Eggfirst, said, “Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave is perhaps India’s first such event that brings thought leaders, business professionals, start-up founders, VC community, and influencers on a common platform to share knowledge and opportunities in rural India. It promises to be an extremely exciting event with the august presence of some top-notch industry leaders.”
Indeed, the Conclave has some of the biggest names in rural business. It’s an event to look forward to if you’re connected to rural markets in any capacity.