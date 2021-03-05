EID Parry Brings SweetCare to Homes through its new TVC!

EID Parry, renowned to be the pioneers of sugar making in India, today rolled out a new TV campaign titled, Worry-less Sugar. The TVC aims to shine the spotlight on low GI sugar as the latest healthier sugar option for consumers and its role in supporting a healthier diet. Aptly titled, #worrylesssugar, the TVC focuses on the woman of the house who is perennially concerned about her husband’s health, his unhealthy food habits, his stress and detrimental lifestyle – a potent source for many lifestyle deceases. It reveals, that with the health benefits of new Parry’s SweetCare low GI sugar, she can now take one worry about sugar intake off her mind. The TVC highlights the powerful benefits of the sugar that is fortified with the power of 7 herbal extracts like Fenugreek, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Pomegranate, Ginger, Amla and Cinnamon that render it a low GI sugar which ensures lower rise in blood sugar levels as compared to normal sugar, thus making it healthier in the long run.