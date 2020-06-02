EID Parry ramps up capacity to manufacture hand sanitizers

EID Parry (India), part of the INR 369 Billion Murugappa Group announced the launch of a high-end hospital-grade hand Sanitizer branded HandKleen for the retail segment -an antiseptic liquid hand sanitiser comprising Ethanol (Denatured) and Chlorhexidine Gluconate topical solution, that will help address the increasing demand for Hand Sanitizers in the country. HandKleen will be retailed through its existing retail network in the South and across the country through E-commerce channels. The Company has put in place a production capacity of 4.5 lakh litres per month (equating to about 1 million consumer packs per month). The Sanitizers are made of high-grade Ethanol that is produced in the integrated sugar units across the 3 southern states of TN, Karnataka and AP. EID Parry is amongst the largest ethanol producers in South India.