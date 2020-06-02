EID Parry ramps up capacity to manufacture hand sanitizers

Set to produce 4.5 lakh litres of hand sanitizer per month for front line medical care services as well as retail for people’s personal use.
EID Parry (India), part of the INR 369 Billion Murugappa Group announced the launch of a high-end hospital-grade hand Sanitizer branded HandKleen for the retail segment -an antiseptic liquid hand sanitiser comprising Ethanol (Denatured) and Chlorhexidine Gluconate topical solution, that will help address the increasing demand for Hand Sanitizers in the country. HandKleen will be retailed through its existing retail network in the South and across the country through E-commerce channels. The Company has put in place a production capacity of 4.5 lakh litres per month (equating to about 1 million consumer packs per month). The Sanitizers are made of high-grade Ethanol that is produced in the integrated sugar units across the 3 southern states of TN, Karnataka and AP. EID Parry is amongst the largest ethanol producers in South India.
The retail brand launch follows the early April launch of STERISAFE hand Sanitizer in bulk packs, specially developed for customers across various industries and institutions. The Company was amongst the first sugar manufacturers to produce and supply hand sanitizers when the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare allowed the production. As of today, deliveries have crossed 1 lakh litres to industrial users across South India.
HandKleen and STERISAFE are produced in accordance with DCA (Drugs Control Administration) norms and WHO specifications, after stringent efficacy tests in NABL approved test centres. The government’s current stipulated maximum pricing of Rs.0.50 paisa per ML is followed across the SKUs of both STERISAFE and HandKleen.
Suresh S, Managing Director of EID Parry said, “We are happy to play a part in the Country’s ongoing fight against COVID-19, as primary manufactures of the core raw material. We moved quickly to produce high quality hand Sanitizers which is an essential weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and remains in short supply across the country. As a priority we are now working on the fastest way to reach these products to those areas of critical need.”
Product Specifications
STERISAFE comes with a formula of 80% v/v Ethanol (Denatured) with Hydrogen Peroxide Solution I.P. 0.125% v/v, Glycerol I.P. 1.45% v/v in an aqueous base and available in bulk packs for customers across various industries and institutions in 1 litre, 5 litre, 30 litre and 50 litre packs.
Handkleen is a Hospital Grade Hand Sanitizer with 70% v/v Ethanol (Denatured) with Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution I.P. 2.5% v/v equivalent to Chlorhexidine Gluconate0.5% w/v, Glycerol I.P 1.45% in an aqueous base and available in retail packs of 50ml, 100ml, 200ml and 500ml.
