Ek Paudha Zindagi Ke Liye - An Initiative By News Nation Network

World Environment Day is the most renowned day for environmental action.
News Nation Network has always been committed to issues which matter to larger sections of society. Its dissemination of news is non-opinionated, unbiased and covers the ground realities of diverse India.
In pursuance of its ideology of journalism for the society, News Nation Network started its campaign “Ek Paudha Zindagi Ke Liye” on World Environment Day, The day that is all about engaging governments, businesses, celebrities, and citizens to focus their efforts on a pressing environmental issue.
News Nation Network started this activity with an aim of presenting a better environment for the next generation by contributing to the Green Drive of the country, fighting against air pollution, global warming, and climate change.
Speaking on behalf of News Nation Network, Bhuwan Bhatt – CBO, News Nation Network said, trees are one of the most effective ways to reduce carbon footprint from the atmosphere and rejuvenate it with rich oxygen. There is an urgent need to plant more trees to save mother nature. “Ek Paudha Zindagi Ke Liye” is our little step towards this noble cause.
“Ek Paudha Zindagi Ke Liye” received huge participation from ordinary citizens to bureaucrats, political leaders, and celebrities. The activity saw enthusiastic participation from all. It has been able to influence more than 1.70 Lacs homes though this initiative.
The activity was well appreciated by celebs like, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Suniel Shetty, Manoj Tiwari etc.
